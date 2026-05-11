Day 1 results for UTRGV women's golf at NCAA Regionals

The UTRGV women's golf program is competing in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Tallahassee.

The top five teams at the regional tournament (and the top individual performer not on one of those five teams) advance to the national championships starting on May 22, 2026.

After Round 1, UTRGV sits in 11th place at +13. Eastern Michigan and Louisiana Monroe are tied for fourth at one under par, currently holding onto the position as the last two teams in the national championship qualifying zone.

The top performer of the day for UTRGV was Zoe Hobbs, who shot one over par. She is tied for 22nd and sits four strokes behind the current player slotted to advance as an individual. Hobbs finished with four birdies, bouncing back strong after recording two bogeys on the first two holds of the day. Pitchayapa Pungpho also had a strong day, shooting two under par on the front nine.

The tournament continues through Wednesday.