McAllen driver killed after car goes airborne in single-vehicle crash
A 24-year-old McAllen man died on Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Linn, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Robert Butkiewicz died at the scene after the vehicle he was driving "went airborne" in the crash, DPS said.
According to a news release, the crash happened Monday at around 1 p.m. on US 281 north of FM 1017 when Butkiewicz’s vehicle approached an overpass and, “for unknown reasons,” drove off the roadway and onto the median.
Butkiewicz then overcorrected and struck a concrete barrier, causing it to go airborne at the overpass entrance, and landed on the southbound grassy area near US Frontage 281.
DPS troopers are investigating the crash.
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