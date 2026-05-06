Consumer Reports: Lawn care on a budget

Looking to save money on lawn care this season? Consumer Reports says the key may be in how you mow—and how you maintain your equipment. After cutting more than 500,000 square feet of grass in testing, CR’s experts say a few simple habits can go a long way toward keeping your lawn—and your budget—in shape.

Each year, Consumer Reports mower tester Dave Trezza heads to Florida during the winter months to get a head start on testing. There, on more than five acres of grass with hills, trees, and other obstacles, CR evaluates dozens of mowers and tractors for cutting performance, handling, mulching, and bagging.

One of the biggest takeaways from all that testing is that proper maintenance can save you money. Trezza says most mowers can deliver a good cut, but only if they’re well cared for. That means sharpening the blade at the start of the season and keeping the mower deck clean so it performs efficiently.

How you mow also matters. Consumer Reports recommends mulching your grass instead of bagging it whenever possible. Mulching returns nutrients back into the lawn, which can reduce the need for fertilizer and save money over time. A good mulching mower should leave an even cut without clumps of grass behind.

If you’re in the market for a new mower, Consumer Reports says to match the machine to your yard. For larger or sloped lawns, a self-propelled mower can make the job easier. Gas-powered models, like the Yardmax YG2760, can offer strong performance at a lower price point, cutting and mulching as well as more expensive options in CR’s tests.

For smaller yards or those looking to save even more, a battery-powered push mower can be a great choice. Consumer Reports found that models like the Ryobi RY401170VNM deliver an even cut and excellent mulching performance. Compared to gas mowers, battery-powered options also require less maintenance and run more quietly.

No matter which type of mower you use, Consumer Reports says cleaning it after each use is essential. Grass clippings can build up on the deck, leading to rust and reduced airflow, which can hurt performance over time.

With the right mower, proper maintenance, and a few smart mowing habits, you can keep your lawn looking great—without overspending.