Valley state representative calls for DACA recipient's release at detention center

State Rep. Armando Martinez was outside the El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville on Tuesday, calling for the release of Yenniffer England.

England is a registered nurse’s assistant with an active DACA status, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

England was detained after a traffic stop on Feb. 16 revealed she was driving with a suspended driver’s license. She’s been in custody ever since.

Martinez said the most concerning part is that England has constantly done everything required of DACA recipients, and that minor traffic and legal infractions are not reason enough for an arrest.

READ MORE: Family of detained Valley DACA recipient calls for her release

Martinez said he hopes to meet with the Texas Department of Public Safety to discuss how to avoid similar situations from happening again.

“The most concerning part is you have an individual that has constantly done everything that is required for DACA recipients,” Martinez said. "I think that’s something that a lot of legislators are discussing about sitting down with DPS and clarifying a lot of these issues and making sure they're addressed properly."

Martinez also tried to go inside the facility to visit with England but was turned away. He said he was told it was because he did not register to meet with her two days in advance.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued the following statement regarding England’s detainment:

“On February 17, the Texas Department of [Public] Safety arrested Yenniffer England, an illegal alien from Mexico, and she was transported into ICE custody. She illegally entered the country on an unknown date. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

England had an immigration hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. She was scheduled to have an additional hearing on May 19 and remain in custody at the detention center pending that hearing.