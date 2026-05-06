Pause lifted on immigration applications for qualifying doctors

The Trump administration lifted a pause on certain immigration applications for doctors from 39 countries.

The move comes weeks after a local doctor from Venezuela was detained at the Sarita checkpoint and released after two weeks in custody. He had been waiting for his work permit to be approved.

According to an immigration attorney Channel 5 News spoke with, a person could possibly avoid deportation only if their immigration application has been approved.

"Given the shortage we have on physicians, the president announced that he will be making the exception," immigration attorney Wendoli Rodriguez said. “This is due to the great amount of need that we have for physicians not only here in the Valley but throughout the country."

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, visas, green cards and extensions for physicians from countries within President Trump's travel ban list are now being processed.