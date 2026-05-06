Schoolyard forests being built on seven McAllen ISD campuses

Groundbreakings were held on Monday and Tuesday at seven McAllen ISD elementary campuses that will soon have a schoolyard forest on their school grounds, according to a news release.

“A schoolyard forest is like an outdoor classroom where students can come into contact with nature,” the news release states. “It gives them a place to explore and let their imagination take flight. Students will not only have an outdoor learning space but will have an up-close view of nature and science live in action.”

The forests are being built thanks to a partnership with Quinta Mazatlan of McAllen, and a $2.7 million grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The campuses receiving the forests are Houston Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Alvarez Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Fields Elementary and Seguin Elementary.

The schoolyard forest projects are expected to be complete in 2027, the district said.