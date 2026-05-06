Villanueva sisters power MCHI softball to first Regional Semifinal appearance in program history

“I had 2 sisters one time, but I’ve never even like playing, I’ve never seen where there’s 3 sisters on a team so it is very special," says McAllen High head softball coach, Stephanie Cantu.

The Villanueva sisters, Eliana, Diana, and Ariana are all playing on the McAllen High softball team.

“I always like to see when a team realizes that there’s 3 of us here, because like me and Ellie are back to back in the lineup and Diana is the lead off. I love to see when a team realizes oh there’s 3 of them there," says Ariana Villanueva, McAllen High freshman utility player.

The sisters are making history together. The McAllen high softball team are headed to the Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history.

Eliana Villanueva, McAllen High sophomore utility player said, “playing with my sister because she is a senior, I really want to go far because like we have a bunch of seniors on the team and I feel like we have to play really hard because there’s so much potential."

“It feels amazing especially to do it with them, not everyone gets to say the have a sister on the team let alone 2, so it feels really nice, just to have at least my last year make all these memories and cherish it because we’re going so far," said Diana Villanueva, McAllen High senior second baseman.

Ariana says, “for me it’s very exciting because it’s my first high school year and I also get to make history with my sisters and then with other girls on the team and we all get to experience it together.”)

The girls have always done everything together but playing softball has always been their favorite thing to do.

Diana says, “I started when I was 6, my dad put me in it and it kind of just like went from there and then they followed in."

With Ariana making the team as a freshman this year, that gave all three the chance to take the field as a Lady Bulldogs together.

“I came in very excited because I know I would have a year with them 2 and then Ellie the rest of my high school career would be with Ellie," Ariana said.

With Diana graduating this year. It'll be the Villanueva sisters last time, all 3 of them will be playing together. They'll cherish the time they've spent this season. Making history, creating memories, as a family,

Diana explains, “The fact that I’ve always have them, even if we’re fighting or laughing, like we’ll get over it in the next minute and like our dynamic never changes and I’m really glad I have them."