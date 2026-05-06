Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith in Louisiana for hurricane awareness tour
They’re charged with one of the most dangerous jobs — flying into hurricanes.
Their mission is to gather data from inside the storm that helps meteorologists make accurate predictions during a hurricane.
First Warn 5 Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is set to meet with the hurricane hunters as part of a Wednesday visit in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Watch the video above for more details.
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