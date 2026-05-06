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Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith in Louisiana for hurricane awareness tour

Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith in Louisiana for hurricane awareness tour
2 hours 15 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 7:10 PM May 06, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

They’re charged with one of the most dangerous jobs — flying into hurricanes.

Their mission is to gather data from inside the storm that helps meteorologists make accurate predictions during a hurricane.

First Warn 5 Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is set to meet with the hurricane hunters as part of a Wednesday visit in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Watch the video above for more details.

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