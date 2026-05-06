South Texas Health System offers low-cost mammograms this month

South Texas Health System is offering low-cost mammogram screenings and sharing warning signs to watch for throughout the month.

The health system is highlighting the need for yearly screenings. In the U.S., a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes, and one in eight women will be impacted in their lifetime.

Early detection is key to fighting breast cancer, and the health system says that starts with a mammogram.

South Texas Health System is offering 2-D mammograms for $100 and 3-D mammograms for $155.

For more information and to register for a mammogram, visit cincodemammo.com.