KRGVCares Closet donations can make a difference for hospitalized children

The KRGVCares Closet campaign is off to a good start.

After one day, the campaign has raised more than $1,500. The money raised goes to buying toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals and more — all to help children feel more comfortable during their hospital stay.

While the more than $1,500 raised is good, but we need your help to fill our closets at Driscoll Children's Hospital and South Texas Health System Children's.

STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how much of a difference a toy can make to a child in the hospital.

KRGVCares concludes on Friday, May 15. To make a donation, click here.