Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. commits to Stephen F. Austin

Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. signed his letter of intent to join the program at Stephen F. Austin on Monday evening.

Resendiz shined with the Falcons in football, basketball, and track & field. He found the most success as a high jumper, finishing as a three-time area champion at the 6A level.

"My freshman year, I got moved up to varsity and that's kind of where my passion started for track," Resendiz said. "Then I knew I wanted to do it at the next level my junior year when I qualified for regionals and area."

Resendiz is excited to join a Stephen F. Austin program that won the Southland Conference 2025 Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

"The coaching staff is amazing over there, it's a beautiful area and it's just an opportunity I had to take," he said.