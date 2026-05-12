As San Benito woman surveils storm damage, Better Business Bureau warns against contracting scams

A San Benito woman is dealing with major damage to her home after a weekend storm, and the Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners to be careful when hiring contractors for repairs.

Delia Salas said her garage and RV were destroyed and parts of her roof were ripped away during Saturday's storm.

"I heard a loud bang… and everything went away,” Salas said. “The entire roof flew off, all the walls, and then we turned this way, and the trailer was here, and the trailer was on the other side.”

She said strong winds took the roof off her garage and tossed it about 100 yards to a nearby field.

"That's all that happened in 10 minutes," Salas said.

Salas has lived in the home for 40 years. She described how it felt when she saw water inside.

"I felt like passing out, but I was standing in a puddle of water. When I opened the door, the water went inside. It felt ugly," Salas said.

She said money is tight as she looks to make repairs.

"We don't have any money for this. We are only set for the day. If we received a grain of help, it would change everything," Salas said.

South Texas Better Business Bureau President Hilda Martinez warned that contractors often go door-to-door after storms looking for work.

"Especially since we had this storm, the majority of the contractors are going to go door to door trying to drive through your neighborhood to see who had more damage," Martinez said.

The BBB recommends contacting your insurance company first and researching any construction company before hiring them.

Martinez also warned that some homeowners may not fully understand what they are agreeing to when signing documents.

"What they don't realize is that they are signing a contract for financing if a contractor knocks on your door and asks if they can see your phone, and then on your phone they do the application for you, and they tell you to click here and there, and you don't know what you're clicking," Martinez said.

The BBB also advises homeowners to get a physical copy of any contract, never pay the full cost of a project up front, and never share their social security number with contractors.

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