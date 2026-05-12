Pioneer's Liz Keith signs with Our Lady of the Lake track & field
Pioneer Diamondbacks track & field star Liz Keith celebrated her commitment to Our Lady of the Lake on Monday afternoon.
Keith is a multiple time regional qualifier and holds the school record in the high jump.
"It feels amazing" Keith said of her signing. "I've been committed since January but doing it in front of the whole school meant a lot. Everyone coming out to support me meant so much to me honestly."
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