Records: Suspect in Edinburg hit-and-run crash fled because he was ‘scared’

Alfredo Yanez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

The 71-year-old Roma man charged with striking a cyclist in Edinburg fled the scene because he was “scared,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Alfredo Yanez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Friday, March 20, shortly after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Chapin Road when a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado allegedly driven by Yanez struck Eric Lee Flores, who was riding a bicycle at the scene.

The Silverado fled the scene and did not stop to render aid.

According to the complaint, police officers who responded to the crash said Flores sustained a “large laceration” on the right side of his waist, which was “heavily bleeding.”

Flores was “breathing lightly but was unresponsive to verbal commands” and was hospitalized in unstable condition.

After obtaining video of the crash from a witness, police located the suspect vehicle at Yanez’s residence in Roma.

“Yanez admitted to being the driver at the time of the crash and stated that he fled the scene because he was scared,” the complaint stated.

Hidalgo County jail records show Yanez remains in custody as of Wednesday night on a $150,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the city of Edinburg said on Wednesday that Flores remains on life support.