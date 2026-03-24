Driver charged after allegedly admitting to striking cyclist in Edinburg hit-and-run crash
The man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist has been arraigned.
Alfredo Yanez, 71, was charged with collision involving injury or death. His bond was set at $150,000.
Yanez was arrested after the Edinburg Police Department received information regarding a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.
RELATED STORY: Edinburg police search for driver in hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist
According to a news release, the investigation led officers to an address in Roma.
Officers spoke with Yanez who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the news release.
The crash occurred on March 20 in the 700 block of East Chapin Road.
Eric Lee Flores was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a dark-colored 1990s Chevrolet Silverado. He was taken to DHR Health where he remains on life-support.
The investigation is ongoing.
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