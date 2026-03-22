Edinburg police search for driver in hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist
The Edinburg Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run.
The incident occurred on March 20 at around 9:03 p.m. in the 700 block of East Chapin Road.
According to a news release, Eric Lee Flores was riding a bicycle and traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he was struck by a dark-colored 1990s Chevrolet Silverado.
The vehicle is described as a single cab, stepside model with a chrome front bumper, gray rims, a light-colored repair patch on the driver’s side door, and a light-colored tailgate, according to the news release. The collision occurred with the front right portion of the truck.
The news release said video evidence indicated the passenger-side headlight was damaged during the incident. The passenger-side orange turn signal lens was recovered at the scene.
After the collision, the vehicle continued eastbound without stopping. A passerby captured video footage from a Tesla vehicle and contacted 911.
The news release said Flores was taken to DHR Health where he remains on life-sustaining medical support as a result of his injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
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