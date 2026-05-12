Mission coffee shop gets new door following string of break-ins

A Mission coffee shop is dealing with its second break-in in just a few weeks.

Employees at Twisted Sistas Coffee Co. arrived to find a shattered front door and broken glass for the second time within a month.

Lead team member Viviana Guerrero said someone threw a large rock through the glass front door sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. She said the team does not know whether it was the same person responsible for the break-in that happened on April 15 and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The cash register was stolen in that April break-in.

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A customer driving by spotted the broken door and called the Mission Police Department. Guerrero said nothing appears to have been taken this time.

"Thankfully they didn't take the register again, but we're assuming they are still looking for money here," Guerrero said.

The new door had only recently been installed after the first break-in.

"It really did feel like we just wasted a lot of money on it,” Guerrero said.

A local glass company stepped in and replaced the door for free. Jessica Muñoz of Muñoz Glass Works said she and her husband saw the situation on social media while they were on vacation.

“God put it in our hearts to help them out because I know times are tough,” Muñoz said. “It's very important to support local businesses when you can."

Guerrero said the shop has upgraded its security system and has been overwhelmed by community support following both incidents.

"God bless the people who donated the glass because honestly we're lucky," Guerrero said.

No arrests have been made in connection with either break-in. The coffee shop plans to place security cameras outside the shop this week.

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