La Joya ISD elementary campuses dismiss students early following power outages
Two La Joya Independent School District elementary schools dismissed students early due to power outages on Tuesday, May 12.
Leo Elementary and Flores Elementary both lost power and officials were unable to confirm when power would be restored.
The district remained in communication with AEP regarding restoration efforts, which were estimated to take more than two hours; an exact time for power restoration could not be confirmed.
Parents were able to pick up their children directly from each campus between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Students who were not picked up were bused to the Palmview High School Gym, which served as a temporary reunification site.
District staff supervised and supported all students throughout the process. Meals and accommodations were also provided as needed.
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