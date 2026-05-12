SpaceX sets target date for 12th Starship launch

KRGV file photo

SpaceX is targeting a May 19 launch for the 12th Starship test flight from their city of Starbase, according to a news release.

The rocket will launch from a newly designed pad at Starbase. The flight will also be the debut of the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, powered by the next evolution of the Raptor engine, SpaceX announced.

The launch window will open at 5:30 p.m.

As part of the flight test, SpaceX will establish a safety zone perimeter in coordination with local law enforcement. That will include temporary closures of Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.

Those interested in receiving updates about beach closures and road access delays can text "BEACH" to 1-866-513-3475.