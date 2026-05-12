SpaceX sets target date for 12th Starship launch
SpaceX is targeting a May 19 launch for the 12th Starship test flight from their city of Starbase, according to a news release.
The rocket will launch from a newly designed pad at Starbase. The flight will also be the debut of the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, powered by the next evolution of the Raptor engine, SpaceX announced.
The launch window will open at 5:30 p.m.
As part of the flight test, SpaceX will establish a safety zone perimeter in coordination with local law enforcement. That will include temporary closures of Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.
Those interested in receiving updates about beach closures and road access delays can text "BEACH" to 1-866-513-3475.
More News
News Video
-
‘They made a mistake:’ Edinburg DACA recipient speaks out following release from...
-
KRGVCares Closet: 13-month-old patient finds motivation to recover through play
-
Portion of San Benito highway dedicated to fallen police Lt. Milton Resendez
-
Raymondville crews repair vandalized bathroom at city park
-
Mission coffee shop gets new door following string of break-ins
Sports Video
-
St. Joseph Academy state champion soccer star Johnny Cardona signs with St....
-
Mercedes football star Eddie Ramirez signs with Cisco College
-
PSJA Bears aim for second straight regional final
-
PSJA Lady Bears eye state semifinal berth
-
Los Fresnos star athlete Hector Resendiz Jr. commits to Stephen F. Austin