Time running out to comment on proposed Cameron County SpaceX land swap

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public input on a proposed land exchange with SpaceX involving more than 700 acres of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

The agency is considering swapping 712 acres of refuge land for 692 acres owned by SpaceX. The deadline to submit public comments is March 31.

The proposal has raised concerns among environmental advocates.

"This area is some of the most beautiful area left in the Rio Grande Valley," Dr. Christopher Basaldu, co-founder of the South Texas Environmental Justice Network, said. "The land they are considering handing over to SpaceX is crucial for wildlife and vegetation, but it's also crucial to SpaceX, who plans to steal and take away more land."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft environmental assessment outlining the need for the land swap. The agency said the exchange will help reduce land use conflicts that impede the service's mission to conserve species habitats, improve habitat protection and consolidate ownership.

The assessment claims the current habitat on the 712 acres of wildlife refuge land is in poor to medium quality, meaning it's degraded and fragmented. The land the agency would get from SpaceX has a high quality habitat, according to the assessment.

Basaldu said he does not agree with the assessment.

"I think it's kind of an erroneous model to think there is high-quality or low-quality land," Basaldu said. "There is no positive environmental outcome from allowing SpaceX to have a single more inch."

A map from the assessment shows parts of the area are zoned as mixed use, meaning anything from residential to commercial to industrial buildings could be built there.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement to Channel 5 News that the land swap is being proposed to create a more resilient landscape over the long term. The agency said the exchange aligns with the administration's goal of strengthening American innovation, infrastructure, and economic competitiveness.

The land the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could transfer to SpaceX also has historical significance. Parts of the more than 700 acres contain parts of the Palmito Ranch Battlefield National Historic Landmark, where the final battle of the U.S. Civil War was fought in 1865.

According to a draft agreement, if the swap goes through, SpaceX would need to build a viewing platform and create a trail system to help with access to the historic site.

Those interested in commenting on the project have until March 31, 2026, to email r2plancomments@fws.gov.

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