Public comments now open for proposed land exchange between SpaceX and Cameron County wildlife refuge

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public input on a proposed land exchange between SpaceX and the Lower Rio Grande Valley and Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuges.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, the agency is preparing an environmental assessment of the potential impact of exchanging 712 acres of land from the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge for 692 acres of land owned by SpaceX within the city of Starbase.

If approved, the swap would “reduce land use conflicts that impede the service’s mission to conserve species’ habitats, improve habitat protection, consolidate ownership, and simplify management of refuge lands,” according to a public draft environmental assessment that was published this month.

In the coming months, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will engage with state and federal agencies to consult on the project, the agency website says.

“An environmental assessment consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act will be prepared to disclose the environmental effects (either beneficial or negative) associated with this project prior to a final decision being made,” the website states.

Those interested in commenting on the project have until March 31, 2026, to email r2plancomments@fws.gov.