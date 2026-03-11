Trial date set for men accused in Edinburg man’s beating death

From left: Israel Samilpa and Jose Estrada. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A trial date was set for two men accused of beating and killing a man in rural Edinburg and dumping his body outside his home, Hidalgo County court records show.

Court records indicate that Israel Samilpa and Jose Estrada were arraigned Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges and given an April 13, 2026, trial date.

A third man accused in the case, 51-year-old Enrique Salaiz, is scheduled to be arraigned on the same charges March 30.



Enrique Salaiz

All three men were indicted in connection with the death of 43-year-old Roberto Carlos Ornelas. Ornelas’ body was dumped outside his home at the 23700 block of Calle Guillermo on Nov. 30, 2025.

Autopsy results determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head. Indictments against the three suspects say the men struck Ornelas with their hands and feet, causing his death.

RELATED STORY: Man reacts after Edinburg relative was fatally beaten and dumped outside his home

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, Ornelas’ wife said Samilpa showed up at their home to argue with the victim over “stolen property.”

Salaiz later told investigators that he went with Samilpa to “pick up drugs from Roberto.”

When the wife realized Ornelas was missing, she called Samilpa, who said “he assaulted Roberto for what he did,” and that Ornela was unconscious, the affidavit states.

Samilpa later dropped off Ornelas' unresponsive body back at the home. Investigators met with Samilpa, who said he and Salaiz picked up Ornelas to take him to Estrada’s home “to get assaulted.”

All three suspects remain in custody.