'We want answers:' Family mourning man killed in Alamo hit-and-run crash

A family is grieving the loss of a 43-year-old U.S. Army veteran killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Alamo early Friday morning.

The family of Ismael Aleman said they’re still searching for answers.

"We all wish we [could] get him back. I wish I would have hugged him," Aleman’s niece, Amanda Herrera, said.

For Herrera, the loss of her uncle still feels unreal. She says her family is doing their best to stay strong.

"We're trying to stay together for him, for my Uncle Smiley. We're trying to figure out things for him, so that's where we're at right now," Herrera said.

Aleman was born and raised in Donna. He lived with his mother, and Herrera says he was a big support system for her.

"My grandma's disabled; he was here trying to help her in every way he could," Herrera said.

Herrera said the family plans to remember Aleman as outgoing, always willing to help others, and someone who brought people together.

"He loved going to the beach. He loved being around us. He was also always trying to help my other uncle out with [his] rancho, cleaning it up," Herrera said.

Herrera says Aleman also served in the Army, something she says he was proud of.

"He was very young when he decided to go sign up for the Army. It's one of his greatest accomplishments that he had, and we were all able to be there with him," Herrera said.

Herrera says the family quickly came together when they heard about his death.

"We ended up getting the news that his body was identified. Within not even the hour we were all together because you don't expect something like that to happen," Herrera said.

According to the Alamo Police Department, Aleman was walking on the side of the west frontage road near the Alamo Rec and RV Park when he was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday around 3:30 a.m.

Now, days later, his family says they are left grieving and looking for answers.

"We want answers; we want to know why this happened, where exactly his mind was," Herrera said.

Alamo police said the driver did not stop and drove away after the accident. Investigators believe they are looking for a gray or silver Nissan Rogue.

"We don't wish anything bad on anybody, but we just want justice," Herrera said.

Police are asking homeowners and businesses near west frontage road between Alamo and Cesar Chavez Roads to check surveillance cameras from Friday between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.