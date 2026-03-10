La Joya ISD to hold meetings to update community on transportation overhaul

KRGV file photo.

The La Joya Independent School District will hold several meetings to update the community on a comprehensive overhaul of the student transportation system.

According to a news release, district leaders are inviting community members to attend a series of meetings designed to provide updates, explain improvements, and gather feedback.

This is part of the district's effort to modernize transportation operations following a recent audit and corrective action plan that identified long-standing challenges affecting efficiency, reliability, and cost sustainability, according to the news release.

For many families, transportation is a critical part of the school day and the overhaul focuses on creating a system that better supports students while also ensuring long-term sustainability.

The news release said the transportation audit identified several systemic challenges that developed over time. It included inefficient routing practices, outdated mapping systems, an aging bus fleet, and unsustainable operational costs related to overtime, fuel usage, and maintenance.

The district has begun implementing a phased corrective action plan aimed at modernizing routing systems, improving fleet management, strengthening driver training protocols, and enhancing communication tools for families, according to the news release.

The news release said the district has already begun early improvements including upgrading routing software, improving student data systems, enhancing driver requirements, and new technology tools designed to increase transparency and operational efficiency.

The next phase will focus more on community engagement, ensuring families are informed and have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback as the district prepares for the 2026–2027 school year.

The meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

March 24

La Joya High School, 604 Coyote Drive

March 26

Juarez-Lincoln High School, 7801 West Mile 7 Road in Mission

March 31

Palmview High School, 3901 La Homa Road in Palmview

Families can attend any session that is most convenient for them. District leadership and the Transportation Department will provide updates on the overhaul, explain how new systems will work, and answer questions from families.