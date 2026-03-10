Street closures planned in downtown McAllen for spring market

KRGV file photo.

Downtown McAllen is getting ready for the next Market on the Main event.

The community plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a vibrant outdoor market experience, according to a news release. Main Street will transform into a lively destination featuring more than 100 vendors, live music, artists, food, drinks, and family fun.

The market is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the news release, street closures will be in effect for less than 24 hours, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and seek alternative routes.

Main Street between Gumwood Avenue and Beech Avenue will be closed on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is to help secure the area for all businesses and participants of the market.

The news release said free parking will be available in the garage next to Casa de Palmas, located at 101 North Main Street.

Residents and visitors will be able to explore handcrafted goods, boutique fashion, jewelry, home décor, and specialty treats from local makers in a shamrock-filled, festive atmosphere.

The market event is free and pet-friendly. There will also be live performances from Fergus Dowling, Becky Koehler and Brandt Kronholm, Christopher Magallon, Irish dancing from Dancentre, and more.

The McAllen Creative Incubator will join the celebration, showcasing artwork and dance performances from IDEA campuses across the Valley, according to the news release.