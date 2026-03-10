La Joya ISD hosts Texas Girls in STEM Day to inspire future innovators

Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD

The La Joya Independent School District hosted a special event to celebrate Texas Girls in STEM Day.

According to a news release, the district aimed to highlight the importance of girls pursuing interests in STEM fields.

The event was held on Tuesday at the La Joya ISD Wellness Gym, located at 200 W. Expressway 83.

The news release said 5th grade girls from across the district were able to explore, discover, and gain inspiration in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The event was hosted by the district's Office of Academics and School Leadership and the math and science department.

Students engaged in more than 20 interactive STEM stations where students engaged in activities designed to spark curiosity and introduce them to real-world applications of science and technology, according to the news release.

Students rotated through a variety of engaging experiences, from engineering challenges to science demonstrations, all while learning about the career paths available in STEM-related fields.

The news release said this experience opened students' eyes to the possibilities they may have never considered before.

This event fulfilled Priority 3 of La Joya ISD's strategic plan, which focuses on thriving students, according to the news release. By introducing STEM concepts at an early age, the district hopes to inspire students to pursue careers in fields that continue to shape the world through innovation, technology, and scientific discovery.