Spring breakers urged to be mindful of sea turtles

Spring break is in full swing on South Padre Island, and wildlife experts are urging beachgoers to help protect endangered sea turtles.

Staff at Sea Turtle Inc. say if you plan to dig holes in the sand, make sure to fill them in once you leave. Those holes can be dangerous for sea turtles coming ashore to nest.

"We have a lot of people that enjoy the beach and walking along the beach, and falling into a deep hole is just as big of a risk to people as it is to sea turtles," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

Sea Turtle Inc. also reminds visitors that if you see an injured or stranded sea turtle on the beach or in the water, call their 24-hour hotline at 956-243-4361.