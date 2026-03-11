‘Saving a huge part of our local history:’ Brownsville's historic Neale House being moved and restored

One of Brownsville's oldest homes is getting a major makeover and a brand-new spot at Linear Park.

The Neale House, built in the late 1800s by former Brownsville Mayor William Neale, is being relocated from Neale Drive as part of a $400,000 restoration project requested by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The unoccupied white home has stood for over a century and tells the story of one of Brownsville's earliest pioneers. Now, the city is working to make sure that story doesn't disappear.

"It would be saving a huge part of our local history, and I think from a historian's point of view or educator’s point of view, this tells an amazing story of William Neale, who was one of the pioneers in Brownsville," Brownsville Historical Association Executive Director Tara Putegnat said.

Preserving the building would keep the city's history alive and accessible for everyone, Brownsville residents said.

The city hasn't decided yet what the home will become once it's restored. But Brownsville resident Demmy Padilla said the restoration itself is a huge opportunity for people to connect with Brownsville's past.

Padilla said she hopes to one day step inside and see what life was like in the 1800s.

"It's going to be interesting to understand the significance of the home and to be able to get an understanding of what it was like in that time," Padilla said.

The Brownsville Historical Association plans to preserve as much of the original 1800s materials as possible during the restoration. After the work is done, the city will figure out the next steps.

"We have talked about being a potential office for the preservation,” Brownsville Interim City Manager Alan Guard said.

Another idea on the table is turning the restored home into a museum. Whatever happens next, Padilla says it's critical that future generations understand the history behind the Neale House.

"It's important for the younger generation to know how our city came to be, just because times are very different now, I think it is important to know the history of things to understand what's happening," Padilla said.

