Starbase leaders approve projects aimed at expanding city
As Starbase continues to take shape, city leaders are planning for what comes next.
City commissioners laid out plans for growth during a Monday commissioners meeting. They didn't just focus on structure; they also approved projects aimed at expanding the city.
Commissioners signed off on a new economic development corporation — a move meant to attract businesses, create jobs, and boost the local economy.
Commissioners also signed off on budget changes, including funding for a community library and agreements that help support city services as the area continues to grow.
Funding for both the EDC and the library will come from the city until a bond can be secured for the EDC, which could happen within the next 10 months.
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