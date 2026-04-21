Starbase leaders approve projects aimed at expanding city

As Starbase continues to take shape, city leaders are planning for what comes next.

City commissioners laid out plans for growth during a Monday commissioners meeting. They didn't just focus on structure; they also approved projects aimed at expanding the city.

Commissioners signed off on a new economic development corporation — a move meant to attract businesses, create jobs, and boost the local economy.

Commissioners also signed off on budget changes, including funding for a community library and agreements that help support city services as the area continues to grow.

Funding for both the EDC and the library will come from the city until a bond can be secured for the EDC, which could happen within the next 10 months.