UTRGV plans $160 million biomedical research facility in Edinburg

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is investing $160 million to build a biomedical research center in Edinburg.

Mayor Omar Ochoa announced the project during his State of the City Address on April 9 at the Edinburg Arts, Culture and Events Center. He said the facility will advance scientific discovery and shape the future of global medicine.

A biomedical research center is a specialized facility that investigates human health, diseases, and treatments through laboratory experiments, imaging and clinical studies. These centers often feature high-containment labs and imaging technology and aim to translate scientific discoveries into new vaccines, diagnostics and therapies.

Ochoa did not provide a timetable or street address for the planned complex. He confirmed the intention is to locate it in Edinburg.

"I am incredibly proud to share that UTRGV is investing $160 million to expand its biomedical research enterprise, building a massive new facility right here in Edinburg to advance high-impact scientific discovery and shape the future of global medicine," Ochoa said.

The mayor praised economic partnerships between the city government, the university, and its medical school and the region's leading healthcare systems.

"Edinburg also continues to be a leader in healthcare and we're proud to be home to four outstanding health systems — South Texas Health System, DHR Health, Driscoll Children's Hospital and UT Health RGV," he said. "These collaborations continue to drive job creation, innovation and opportunity for residents."

The project is one result of a landmark state law led in 2013 by Sen. Juan Hinojosa and Rep. Terry Canales. Senate Bill 24 created the UTRGV School of Medicine.

The UTRGV School of Medicine is the first public medical school established by the Texas Legislature in the 21st century. It opened 10 years ago and has created 1,000 jobs.

"In particular, the UTRGV School of Medicine, since its opening only 10 years ago, has created 1,000 new jobs," Ochoa said. "Today, it stands as a beacon of hope — operating the only National Institute on Aging Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in the state of Texas and reaching over $100 million in research expenditures."

Hinojosa and Canales gave Ochoa high marks for his first annual State of the City Address.