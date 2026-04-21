Rivera Early College High School student wins Congressional Art Competition
A Rivera Early College High School senior won the 2026 Congressional Art Competition.
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced Itzel Martinez as the winner for Texas' 34th Congressional District. Her artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The competition drew 89 entries from 19 high schools across the district.
Gonzalez's office held an art show Saturday at Harlingen City Hall to display all entries and recognize the winner. Mayor Norma Sepulveda also spoke at the event.
Martinez's winning piece is titled "We are the Unity." The artwork shows an angel with open arms draped in an American flag.
"Every spring, I have the honor of hosting the Congressional Art Competition to encourage artistic creativity amongst our high school students and giving them the chance to have their work admired by visitors from around the world in our nation's Capitol," Gonzalez said. "Congratulations to Itzel on her first-place finish and thank you to every student across our district who made this year's competition a success."
Gonzalez was in Washington at the time of the event and sent a video message to students and families.
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