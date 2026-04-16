McAllen Memorial's Victoria Estrada signs to Western Massachusetts University

Lady mustangs midfielder Victoria Estrada signed on to play at Western Massachusetts University.

"Once I actually made the signing, it makes it so real that I'm actually going to continue playing soccer at the next level," Estrada said about her signing.

Estrada was named 1st team All-District this past year. She was also awarded Academic All-District and TASCO Academic All-State. Estrada helped her team win 3 district championships.

She will be joining her sister playing at Western Massachusetts and is excited to be heading to the next level.

"This moment for me more than like signing officially and everything was for me to be able to have my friends and family with me."