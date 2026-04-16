Police continue searching for missing 70-year-old Weslaco man

The Weslaco Police Department continues searching for a 70-year-old man who's been missing since Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Jose Luis Suarez was last seen around 8 p.m. that day near the 2400 block of East 10th Street in Weslaco.

Police say Suarez suffers from anxiety and depression and is diabetic. He was taking medication.

"At the time that the initial report was filed, a Valleywide notification was sent out to other agencies. Our investigators have been following up on this case. Unfortunately, we have not been able to locate Mr. Suarez," Weslaco police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo said.

Caraveo said Suarez is known to walk often in local parks, including Isaac Rodriguez Park.

This is not the first time Suarez has gone missing. In 2021, he was missing for 10 days before being found, Caraveo added.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.