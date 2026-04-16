UTRGV tennis gears up for the 2026 Southland Conference tournament

Both the UTRGV men's and women's tennis teams qualified to the Southland Conference tournament for the second consecutive season.

The women's side enters as the #7 seed and will face #2 seed Northwestern State.

"A lot of us are playing the same people we played when we played at home," junior tennis star Rhea Makesar said. "Obviously we've improved since then, so we are the underdogs, but I know everyone is scared of us in that tournament."

Meanwhile, the men's side is the #2 seed and will take on #3 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi in another edition of the South Texas Showdown.

"Based off history, it's going to be really close," graduate student tennis star Sam Whitehead said. "We're really excited to play them again and we obviously know the team really well and know what they do. We're really, really excited."

The match between the UTRGV women's tennis team and Northwestern State takes place on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Beaumont, Texas.

The following morning, the UTRGV men's tennis team will take the court to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi.