Mission Veterans golf star Amabely Rodriguez clinches individual spot at state tournament

Mission Veterans golfer Amabely Rodriguez is heading to the 5A girls golf state tournament in Georgetown.

"I'm nothing but grateful to be able to qualify for something like this," Rodriguez said. "I've been working towards it since I was a freshman in high school. I'm honestly thankful to God that I was able to qualify."

Rodriguez qualified individually at the regional tournament in McAllen. The Mission Veterans star shot a 76 on Day 1 and a 75 on Day 2.

"Incredible. Very proud of her," Mission Veterans golf coach Antonio Ocaña added. "She set this goal out as a freshman, she said she was going to take me to state and she gave me that promise."

The Lady Patriots finished 4th as the team, missing their chance at qualifying as a team.

The girls golf tournament will start on May 4th at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.