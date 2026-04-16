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Heart of the Valley: Free glucose tests continue being offered

Heart of the Valley: Free glucose tests continue being offered
4 hours 29 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 4:51 PM April 16, 2026 in News - Heart of the Valley
Source: KRGV

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.

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