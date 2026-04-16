Brownsville man receives 25-year sentence in connection with deadly 2023 shooting

A Brownsville man received a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to fatally shooting another man during a party back in 2023.

Cameron County court records show a jury sentenced Jorge Garcia-Escamilla on April 8, 2026.

Garcia-Escamilla was arrested following the deadly shooting that happened on March 26, 2023.

According to a previous report, Garcia-Escamilla was at a party on the 100 block of Meadow Lane arguing with 34-year-old Jose Dominguez when he pulled out a gun and shot Dominguez.

Garcia-Escamilla pointed the gun at other people at the party, but an unidentified man was able to take the gun away from him. Escamilla then fled the scene.

A brief police chase involving Garcia-Escamilla’s vehicle ended when Garcia-Escamilla arrived at a residence at the 100 block of Logan Court shortly before 6:30 a.m. and attempted to run into the home.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, officers were able to catch Garcia-Escamilla after a struggle.

Cameron County jail records indicate Garcia-Escamilla was also sentenced on lesser charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.