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Sneak peek at Disney on Ice: Jump In!

Sneak peek at Disney on Ice: Jump In!
6 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 2:39 PM April 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

An all-new Disney on Ice production is going on at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Tickets are on sale right now for the weekend-long event, Disney on Ice: Jump In!

Take 5 host Milli Olivarez shows what you can expect if you go to the show.

Purchase tickets here.

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