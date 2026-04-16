Sneak peek at Disney on Ice: Jump In!
An all-new Disney on Ice production is going on at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.
Tickets are on sale right now for the weekend-long event, Disney on Ice: Jump In!
Take 5 host Milli Olivarez shows what you can expect if you go to the show.
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