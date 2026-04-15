Heart of the Valley: Dietitian shares health tips
Diabetes is a major health concern in the Rio Grande Valley, where at least one in three people are living with the disease.
What we eat plays a big role in managing it and fighting it.
Registered dietitian Peggy Ramon-Rosales tells us how in the video above.
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.
H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.
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