Former Sullivan City manager indicted on theft charges
A former Sullivan City manager was indicted after allegedly pocketing more than $5,000 from the city while she oversaw its finances.
Ana Maria Mercado was indicted on March 26 on theft charges in connection with the investigation.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, the investigation started in October 2025 when current Sullivan City Manager Richard Ozuna flagged a suspicious payment from December 2022.
Records show Mercado issued herself a check for $25,000 to cover bands booked for the Sunset Fall Festival that year, although the total cost of the bands was $21,250.
The complaint says Mercado paid each band in cash on the day of the event, leaving $3,750 unaccounted for from the check she wrote to herself.
Investigators also found Mercado received $1,256 through the city's CashApp account after text messages showed Mercado directed a city employee to send the payment to her personal CashApp.
When questioned, Mercado said the extra money from the check went toward other festival expenses like fencing, signs, and drinks, but police say no records of those expenses exist.
Investigators say Mercado took a total of $5,006 that belonged to the city.
Mercado was initially arrested in connection with the investigation on Jan. 9, 2026, and released the following day on a $1,000 bond.
Hidalgo County court records indicate that a new arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Mercado on a charge of misapplication of fiduciary property.
Mercado is set to be arraigned in May.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes public works sprays for mosquitos across city streets, parks
-
Venezuelan-born doctor detained by Border Patrol set to be released, attorney says
-
Book donations needed for Weslaco student's little library initiative
-
Consumer Reports: Preparing your grill for the summer
-
Brownsville man arrested on human smuggling charges after police chase ends in...
Sports Video
-
signing
-
McAllen Memorial's Norma Ramos signs with OLLU cross country
-
Rio Grande City softball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission...
-
La Joya's Gael Zambrano shines as Coyotes win 1-0 pitching duel against...
-
No action taken regarding employment of suspended Edinburg CISD coach