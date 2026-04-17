Rio Grande City Grulla ISD raises nearly $180,000 for graduating seniors at golf classic
Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District raised $179,180 at its 20th Annual Superintendent's Golf Classic to support graduating seniors.
The tournament took place on March 30. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for the class of 2026 students from Grulla High School, Rio Grande City High School and Preparatory for Early College High School.
"This milestone year reflects not only the longevity of this event, but the incredible generosity of our community," RGCGISD Superintendent Guadalupe Garza said.
Garza said the tournament has brought together supporters who believe in investing in students' futures for 20 years. She said the impact of these scholarships will be felt for years to come.
The annual golf classic brings together local businesses, community leaders and supporters committed to educational excellence.
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