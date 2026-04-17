Mercedes ISD receives $485,000 grant to provide support services for families
The Mercedes Independent School District is getting a $485,000 grant from the Texas Education Agency to help students and families.
The funds will pay for social and emotional support for students and connect parents to community services. The district says removing those barriers at home can improve how kids do in the classroom.
"It focuses on eliminating non-academic barriers that students are facing, that if we address, ultimately, it will impact the academic side as well," Mercedes ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Alicia Noyola said.
Mercedes ISD will start using the money next school year. Progreso, Santa Rosa and Vanguard Academy also received the grant.
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