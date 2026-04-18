59-year-old man stung more than 2 dozen times by bees in Alamo

A 59-year-old man was stung more than two dozen times by bees in Alamo.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of San Angelo Drive.

According to Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores, the victim was stung throughout his body. The victim's wife and an Alamo firefighter were also stung but were treated and released at the scene.

Flores said the victim was cutting grass when the bees attacked. The Alamo Fire Department was able to stabilize the victim at the scene and EMS transported him to a local hospital.

The victim's injuries were severe and he showed signs of an allergic reaction, according to Flores.

Flores advises the public to check for bee hives before doing using machinery for any type of yard work.