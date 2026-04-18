Driver killed in crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg
A man was killed following a crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg.
The Edinburg Police Department responded to the crash in the 2700 block of East Mile 17 1/2, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the male driver had died.
The investigation revealed a blue Chevrolet Camaro was driving west on East Mile 17 1/2 from Doolittle Road when it lost control, went off the roadway and struck a concrete irrigation pipe, according to the news release.
The driver's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.
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