Driver killed in crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg

KRGV file photo.

A man was killed following a crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg.

The Edinburg Police Department responded to the crash in the 2700 block of East Mile 17 1/2, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the male driver had died.

The investigation revealed a blue Chevrolet Camaro was driving west on East Mile 17 1/2 from Doolittle Road when it lost control, went off the roadway and struck a concrete irrigation pipe, according to the news release.

The driver's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.