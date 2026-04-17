Rio Grande City creates committee to reignite rodeo interest

Rio Grande City wants to bring back the rodeo.

City leaders are putting together a Rodeo Arena Committee, and so far there's more interest than seats.

"I come from ranching in Mexico and then I started here in the U.S.," Triple G Livestock Auction Barn owner Gerardo "Lalo" Garza said.

Ranching is part of Garza's DNA. He grew up around livestock, and for the past 10 years he's been selling cattle just outside Rio Grande City.

As a kid, he was also introduced to rodeos.

"My dad would take us to Chihuahua, there was a rodeo over there," Garza said. "And it was amazing, and a lot of people showed up."

And now, he's passed that legacy on to his children, including roping, chute dogging, goat tying, and ribbon running.

"The same as football and basketball, they also do cowboy stuff," Garza said.

Garza wants to bring the excitement of the rodeo back to Starr County.

"It's going to bring entertainment to the town, a lot of new customers will be in town," Garza said.

Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon says it would also bring more business to the city.

"We think it's part of our roots. It's something that we identify with," Falcon said. "That they can come over just for a particular rodeo, that's going to boost our local economy, right?"

Falcon says he led the effort to create the rodeo arena committee. So far, nearly a dozen people have applied for a seven-position committee.

"There were a lot of people that approached me that they wanted this to happen," Falcon said.

The rodeo committee will advise the city council on planning and funding a new rodeo arena. They're looking for people who work with livestock and people with experience running a rodeo or event planning.

"Create something new where the students don't have to be all the time on the computer or on the TV or just playing out in the sun," Falcon said.

Garza hopes the new rodeo will continue his legacy.

"They can also be a cowboy and have some fun," Garza said.

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