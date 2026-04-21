Student arrested after lying about gun on campus at Rivera Early College High School, district says

A student was taken into custody following a lockdown at Rivera Early College High School that Brownsville ISD said was caused by a false alarm.

The district said the lockdown was initiated at around 8:51 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus.

A suspect was apprehended as a result of coordinated actions by the Brownsville ISD Police Department, the Brownsville Police Department, and several other law enforcement agencies.

The district later said the person who was arrested was the student who reported to campus officials that someone had a gun on campus.

Three hours into the lockdown, the student admitted to lying when he made the report, district officials said.

The 17-year-old student is in police custody and charged with making a false report.

The district said students and staff were safe at all times. His name will not be released at this time.

As a result of the lockdown, STAAR End-of-Course testing that was scheduled at the high school for Tuesday, April 21, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen addressed the lockdown in a Facebook post.

"I want to assure our residents that our officers responded immediately, handled the situation quickly and professionally, and were able to identify and arrest the individual involved before the situation could escalate," Cowen said. "Most importantly, everyone is safe. No one was harmed, and no injuries were reported."

The investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE FOR REACTION FROM PARENTS ON THE LOCKDOWN