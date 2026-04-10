Consumer Reports: Artificial color confusion

Does “no artificial colors” really mean what it says? A recent change by the Food and Drug Administration has consumer advocates worried that food labels are about to get a lot more confusing. Consumer Reports reveals more about the rule change and what it means for the foods you eat.

You’ve probably seen it on countless food labels: “No Artificial Colors.” Seems straightforward, right? Under a new FDA policy, that’s not necessarily the case.

The simple version is that the FDA has basically redefined what ‘no artificial colors’ means on food labels. Until now, if a product made that claim, it meant there were no added colors. Now? The only colors now that count as artificial are the specific category called FD&C dyes, as well as petroleum-based dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 2. Any other sort of added color gets a pass.

Take titanium dioxide. It’s synthetically produced and used to add whiteness or brightness to foods like candies and cheeses, and is banned as a food additive in the European Union over toxicity concerns. Now you could have that in a product labeled ‘no artificial colors,’ which just adds a bit of confusion for the average consumer.

The International Association of Color Manufacturers, an industry trade group, did not immediately respond to CR’s request for comment.

So, what does this mean when you’re grocery shopping? You now must do some more research. It’s going to make the average person’s decision a little bit more complicated.

The FDA says some additives, including titanium dioxide, are under review, and it will act if new data shows they’re unsafe. Until then, shoppers should read ingredients lists carefully and not rely only on front-of-package claims.

Several states are already taking action. California already banned Red No. 3 in foods, and will ban six synthetic dyes from food served in public schools starting at the end of 2027. West Virginia plans to go even further, targeting seven dyes in school meals and banning their sale statewide in 2028. Arizona, Utah, and Virginia have passed similar restrictions.