Consumer Reports: How to save on streaming services

Streaming price hikes have become so common they’ve earned a nickname: “STREAMFLATION,” and Consumer Reports says those rising fees can quickly add up, especially for the roughly half of American households with three or more services. And those who don’t keep a close eye on the charges may not know how much they’re currently paying.

CR Tech Editor Jim Willcox was shocked when he went to tighten his budget and realized he was paying about $1,000 a year for TV. Jim says, “The cost has really crept up on a lot of people. And it's probably one reason that a lot of people don't understand how much they're really paying.”

Start by looking at ALL your subscriptions, checking all your apps, and scanning your credit card bills. And cancel any services you aren’t using.

If you’re willing to watch ads, consider switching to a lower-priced ad-supported tier on sites like Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

Bundling is another way to save. Two popular options include Disney+ and one of the newest, which combines Apple TV and Peacock. Some cell phone companies are also bundling streaming. So, you may be able to get Netflix with ads or another service for free.

And, of course, nothing’s cheaper than FREE. There are dozens of free streaming options beyond original freebies, Pluto, and Tubi, on many smart TVs and streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV Channels, Google TV Freeplay, and The Roku Channel.

Finally, for your must-watch, non-negotiable, everyone-will-be-talking-about-it shows, there’s one more strategy: service hopping. You sign up for a service, you binge everything you can for a month or so, and then cancel that service and jump to another one. And maybe just put a reminder on your phone to cancel the service so you’re not paying after your binge is over.

Another tip: Amazon, Apple TV, and Roku double as TV ‘hubs’—so you can subscribe to other services through them—putting all your streaming apps AND bills in ONE place.