Arrest warrant issued for man accused of assault, unlawful restraint in McAllen

Roberto Joshua Trevino (Mugshot courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused handcuffing a woman and physically assaulting her, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Roberto Joshua Trevino is accused of physically assaulting and injuring the 31-year-old victim in the 1300 block of East Daffodil Avenue on May 7.

Investigators determined the victim suffered facial injuries and was also placed in handcuffs during the assault. An arrest warrant was issued for Trevino for assault and unlawful restraint.

Trevino is described as 5'11" in height, approximately 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in Donna.

Anyone with information on Trevino's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.