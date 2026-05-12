Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2022 Edinburg shooting

Alphie Howard Slough (Mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County jail records)

A suspect pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deadly 2022 Edinburg shooting.

Hidalgo County court records showed Alphie Howard Slough was originally charged with murder but pleaded to a lesser offense on Friday, May 8.

Slough was sentenced to four years and was credited with 1,290 days already served.

The shooting occurred in October 2022. Slough was accused of shooting 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman, who was found dead on a driveway in the 2700 block of Alberta Road.

Slough was arrested on Oct. 27, 2022 by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.